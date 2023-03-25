New Yorkers call for law legalizing basement apartments

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Friday calling for a law to legalize basement apartments.

It comes a little over a year after 11 people died during Hurricane Ida when heavy rainfall trapped victims inside flooded basement apartments.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has a proposal in this year's state budget that would give New York City authority to legalize basement apartments and institute safety standards.

People at the rally say they want the legislature to pass it.

"This bill will ensure that everyone has access to upgrade their apartments, legalize the process, create a program that gets these apartments up to code," Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said.

"These are traditionally some of our most affordable homes, but people living in illegal basements do not have the tenant rights they deserve and they do not have the safe conditions that they should have," New York City Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz said.

The deadline to approve the budget is April 1.