Dreary weather doesn't put a damper on Sikh Day Parade festivities in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Saturday's dreary weather didn't stop a full day of traditions, history, food and music at the Sikh Day Parade in Midtown.

Colorful displays of the Sikh faith made their way down Madison Avenue, ending with free meals for thousands.

As the floats made their way down the wet pavement, the sounds of Sikh traditions were heard loud and clear.

For the 35th Annual Sikh Day Parade, many in their colorful turbans and cultural clothing -- most of them wearing rain ponchos -- lined up to celebrate the Sikh faith called Vaisakhi.

"Today's a celebration of Vaisakhi, so a celebration of the creation of our faith, and we are here celebrating," paradegoer Harkamal Singh said.

For blocks, they danced, marched and displayed traditional Sikh martial arts, and then there was a distribution of the large community free meal called the "langar."

"Aim to make the people aware about the community, about the culture, the religion and the language," local activist Harpreet Singh Toor said.

This year, the celebration is even more special, as earlier this week, it was a big moment for Sikhs in New York after the state senate passed a resolution declaring April 2023 Sikh Awareness Month.

"That's a really proud moment, really, really proud. Especially for the youngsters. When they will grow up like us, they will know someone was there who did something for them," community member Rajwinder Kaur said.

Sikh Americans have tried to bridge the gap, especially after 9/11 when Sikh Americans faced racist backlash.

"I think we've made a lot of progress of getting the image out there, but I think there is still a lot of people who, if you ask them, who is a turbaned American, they wouldn't be able to tell that that's a Sikh," Singh said.

It's moments like this to teach, to celebrate and to have pride in.

"Growth of the community and acceptance of the community within New York City, it means a lot, and when I see the Sikhs serving in NYPD, that actually makes me proud," Singh Toor said.