High rip current risk today at New York beaches. Officials say stay out of the water.

Rip current risk at Jacob Riis Beach and others around NYC

Rip current risk at Jacob Riis Beach and others around NYC

Rip current risk at Jacob Riis Beach and others around NYC

NEW YORK -- New York's south-facing beaches are under a high rip current risk Monday.

That includes beaches along the Rockaways, like Jacob Riis Park, where two teens disappeared into the water Friday.

CBS New York

The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk warning, and officials say anyone visiting these beaches should stay out of the water.

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water that flows from the shore out to the sea. They often appear as a calm, narrow strip of water between areas of breaking waves, but can be misleading.

Teens swept up by surf at Jacob Riis Park

Two teens went into the water just after 6 p.m. Friday and have not been found. There was a massive search over the weekend, with marine unit divers and drones searching more than 600 square miles.

The rescue effort turned into a recovery effort, and has now been paused.

The parents of 16-year-old Elyhja Chandler said their son and his 17-year-old friend were swept up in the waves.

"One of the kids was there, said the wave came in so hard," said his father, Urshell Chandler. "He was looking at him, like, 'help me, help me!' and then he just disappeared in the waters."

"It's both kids, and I'm a mom, so we could not find them both, you know, it's very hard," his mother, Aminatu Noah added. "I just feel empty, because he's my only son."

Lifeguards are on the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say the calls for help came in just after 6 p.m.

One of the parents said the boys' friends tried to find a lifeguard, but couldn't find one, so called 911 instead.

New York weather this week

The New York City area sees a break from the excessive heat to start the week, but temperatures will be in the 90s again by Wednesday.

CBS New York

Monday: Warm, breezy morning with temps in the 70s. Not as hot, windy and less humid into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs around 90.

CBS New York

Wednesday: Hot and humid with thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s, but it will feel like the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

See our summer heat safety tips here, and stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.