New York Athletic Club employee recorded people in bathrooms at Westchester County facility, police say

A New York Athletic Club employee is facing charges after he allegedly recorded people in bathrooms at the club's Westchester County facilities.

The club contacted the New Rochelle Police Department on July 5 after finding a hidden recording device inside a bathroom, authorities say.

According to police, investigators learned the recording device had been placed there by a club employee identified as 33-year-old Ryan Mack, of West Nyack. Officials allege Mack positioned the device to record individuals, without their knowledge, as they used the toilet.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mack, but police say he traveled to Kansas after the recording device was found. Mack was arrested in mid-July after being stopped by Kansas Highway Patrol outside Topeka, and he was transported back to Westchester County on Wednesday, police say.

Mack was charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree and arraigned on Thursday. Police say he may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Police say they have identified several victims, including children, and they believe there may be more.

Any New York Athletic Club members who may have used the platform tennis hut west restroom (left facing) between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 19, July 4 or July 5, or the men's tennis locker room between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 21, July 2 or July 3 are asked to contact police at (914) 654-2367.