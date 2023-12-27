New Year's Eve partiers paying up to $12,500 to ring in 2024 at Times Square locations of chain restaurants

Some New Year's Eve revelers say you can't put a price on the experience of watching the Times Square ball drop live and in-person on December 31.

But business owners in the tourist mecca have done just that — with prices of up to $12,500.

Hotels and restaurants near One Times Square, the site of the famed New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, are offering exclusive New Year's Eve party packages, with tickets costing between $450 and $12,500. The tickets typically include access to food, drinks and live entertainment, while some offer views of the Big Ball.

Although attending the world famous event is free for those watching from the sidewalks below, some people are ponying up for NYE party packages in Times Square that offer a little extra comfort.

Here are some spots in Times Square that are offering some of the more expensive ways to kick off 2024.

Olive Garden: $450

At Olive Garden's Time Square location, New Year's Eve revelers can welcome 2024 at a slightly more modest price point than some of the other chain restaurants and hotels. Tickets cost $450 each, according to the event organizer's website.

The ticket includes a complimentary buffet, open bar, live entertainment and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

However, a live view of the ball drop is not guaranteed, according to the event's organizers.

Applebee's: $799+

Party people with more money to burn can ring in the new year at one of two Applebee's locations in Times Square. Tickets start at $799, event organizer Ball Drop's website shows.

The restaurant chain's New Year's Eve package includes a buffet with entrees such as steak and salmon, hors d'oeuvres, a house DJ, party favors, a champagne toast and a "top shelf" open bar, which is open from 7 p.m. to midnight. The ticket also includes an escort to the street to catch a glimpse of the ball drop.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: $1,015

Bubba Gump is another restaurant chain offering ball drop views at jaw-dropping prices.

The restaurant's all-inclusive ticket costs $1,015, the company's website shows. The admission price covers live entertainment, party favors, a champagne toast and a full buffet, in addition to hors d'oeuvres.

Knickerbocker: Up to $3,995

The Knickerbocker Hotel, a member of the The Leading Hotels of the World, is hosting a swanky rooftop party just 150 feet from the Times Square Ball. Tickets cost between $1,995 and $3,995, depending on the package, the hotel's website shows.

The Knickerbocker's NYE Platinum Party package includes a cocktail party, dance floor with DJ and a banquet dinner with caviar, seafood and roasted meats. At the end of the night, attendees toast each other with glasses of Dom Pérignon champagne.

Marriott Marquis: Up to $12,500

The Marriott Marquis hotel is offering New Year's Eve experiences for between $1,350 and $12,500, depending on the package, according to Ball Drop.

The Prime VIP Couple's Package, which costs $12,500 for two people, guarantees seating next to floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the Times Square Ball. Its other perks include a bottle of champagne, butler and coat check services, hors d'oeuvres and access to an open bar and dinner buffet.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Prime VIP Couple's Package had only one ticket remaining.