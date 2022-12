Numbers arrive for New Year's Eve in Times Square

Numbers arrive for New Year's Eve in Times Square

Numbers arrive for New Year's Eve in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square is getting ready to ring in the New Year.

The giant numerals that will signal the start of 2023 arrived in Times Square Plaza on Tuesday morning.

The 7-foot tall numerals will be on display through Friday.

Then, they will be placed atop 1 Times Square where they will light up at midnight on Dec. 31.