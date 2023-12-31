Times Square gets finishing touches for crowded New Year's Eve 2024 celebration

Times Square gets finishing touches for New Year's Eve 2024

Times Square gets finishing touches for New Year's Eve 2024

Times Square gets finishing touches for New Year's Eve 2024

NEW YORK -- Security is tight in Times Square on Sunday before hundreds of thousands of people pack in to celebrate New Year's Eve and the beginning of 2024.

Barricades line the streets and traffic is restricted around Times Square, except for street sweepers giving the area a final scrub before the party starts in the afternoon.

The confetti has been tested and the ball is ready to go.

Saturday, a crowd gathered to watch the dress rehearsal. The luminous ball, bedazzled with 2,688 crystal triangles was cleared to descend at the stoke of midnight.

"Oh it's brilliant. We can't believe what operation is with all the police, all the pens and everything," said Edward Smith, visiting with his family from Wales.

"This is epic. It's magical," said Reginald and Bonita Burton, from California.

The NYPD has been out in full force manning the streets on foot and in cruisers. Officers are also patrolling the subway system.

"There's police everywhere, on every corner," said Samantha Lanca, from Boston.

Elevated security is normal this time of year, but the NYPD has policed an average of more than five protests per day since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.

The FBI said there are no credible threats to New York City and authorities are prepared for the crowd that will pack Times Square.

"You know you're safe in the city. You know you can enjoy yourself. You can have fun, especially spend time with family and friends," said Elizabeth Rumipulla, from Paterson, New Jersey.

If you're planning to be in Times Square tonight, it's going to be chilly. So bundle up!

Keep in mind items like folding chairs, large bags and backpacks, and coolers are prohibited.