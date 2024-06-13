New Rochelle opens Section 8 waiting list for first time in 4 years. Here's how to apply.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - For the first time in four years, New Rochelle has opened its Section 8 waiting list.

Eligible applicants can apply online until Monday, June 17, at 4 p.m. An email address is required for the online application.

New Rochelle currently has 760 families and individuals in its Section 8 program, which reduces rent expenses through funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Qualifications are related to income, age and disabilities. New Rochelle residents and veterans will be given preference. A lottery will determine who gets on the waiting list.

Here's the full list of preferences being considered:

New Rochelle resident

Households that do not receive any other federal housing subsidies, such as Section 8 or public housing.

Veterans

Elderly head of household and/or spouse/co-head (62 years or older) and/or disabled

Family with minor children

Current participants in the TBRA program of the City of New Rochelle (not in accordance with the CARE act)

Disabled household member(s) receiving a disability benefit

New Rochelle is also offering application assistance in English and Spanish at several walk-in sessions through June 17th.

"As affordability continues to be a significant concern throughout the NYC region, suburbs like New Rochelle are rapidly expanding their housing supply and creating resources to support new and current residents," New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said. "To meet this growing demand, New Rochelle has already introduced nearly 600 new affordable housing units to the market this year. Opening the Section 8 waitlist signifies our commitment to providing a direct channel to affordable housing opportunities, empowering families to build stable futures, and fostering a community where everyone has a chance to thrive."