New Rochelle home invasion robbery rattles family who says it never should have happened

A frightening home invasion robbery in New Rochelle this week has some in the community on edge.

One resident said security at her building at 21 Fountain Place should have stopped the robbers at the door.

Here's what happened

Because Westchester County Social Services uses part of the building as emergency housing for victims of domestic violence and people in crisis, there is security at the door 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, on Wednesday morning, two men got past security, went upstairs and quietly entered an apartment.

"The security team out there is not on point. They're not securing my building at all," said the resident who asked not to be identified.

She said one of the men had a gun as they entered her son's room.

"Tied him up with an elastic workout band, had a gun to his head demanding money. There's no money here. They ransacked the room, took clothes, sneakers," the resident said.

Westchester County's response

In a statement, Westchester County said the suspects "falsely claimed to be residents" to get past security. The resident of the targeted unit said that's an inexcusable security fail and her home no longer feels safe.

"My daughter is traumatized. For six years, I was able to leave my door unlocked," she said.

The Talk of the Sound news site obtained surveillance video showing the suspects. New Rochelle police are investigating.

Westchester County said it is working with the building operator to "ensure the ongoing safety and well-being" of residents there.