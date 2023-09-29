New Rochelle and Bronxville dismiss schools early; Mount Vernon and Yonkers declare states of emergency

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle High School dismissed students early Friday as floodwaters turned roadways into rivers.

CBS New York's Tony Aiello reported from North Avenue, which runs along the northeast corner of the school's campus and connects the downtown area to Eastchester.

New Rochelle flooding.

North Ave closed between City Hall and @ionauniversity

A good day to stay safe at home. pic.twitter.com/hodnMonVD7 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 29, 2023

Flooding at New Rochelle HS. Water in weight room. STAY OFF THE ROADS pic.twitter.com/C51fY92IqN — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 29, 2023

Students were soaked as they crossed the flooded avenue to reach cars picking them up or walk home.

Earlier in the morning, water rushed into the basement, and staff told students to move to higher floors.

Watch: Westchester County executive checks in

New Rochelle Fire Commissioner Andy Sandor told Aiello crews had to use boats to perform other rescues around town.

"I was here since 8:30 this morning and I saw the whole thing flood in less than two hours. It's crazy, and they should have some kind of barrier here that no one should drive, because people are attempting and I'm honking at them while I'm sitting here that they shouldn't go. It's very dangerous," one woman said.

Flooding near Paine Cottage in New Rochelle. Ducks swimming on the road. Work van stuck in water.

STAY HOME. pic.twitter.com/kjNu8nXojG — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 29, 2023

Flooding in Westchester County Village of Bronxville. Avoid unnecessary travel. Pics courtesy BPD pic.twitter.com/8UBcmIEbEt — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 29, 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City, where several major roadways and subways lines are shut down. Mount Vernon and Yonkers followed with their own states of emergency.

Elsewhere in Westchester County, Bronxville dismissed high school and middle school students early due to the flooding near campus and Lawrence Hospital. Mamaroneck also reported flooding in low lying areas, like Hoyt Avenue.

Stick with CBS New York for live team coverage of the storm and its aftermath.