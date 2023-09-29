New Rochelle and Bronxville dismiss schools early; Mount Vernon and Yonkers declare states of emergency
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- New Rochelle High School dismissed students early Friday as floodwaters turned roadways into rivers.
CBS New York's Tony Aiello reported from North Avenue, which runs along the northeast corner of the school's campus and connects the downtown area to Eastchester.
Students were soaked as they crossed the flooded avenue to reach cars picking them up or walk home.
Earlier in the morning, water rushed into the basement, and staff told students to move to higher floors.
New Rochelle Fire Commissioner Andy Sandor told Aiello crews had to use boats to perform other rescues around town.
"I was here since 8:30 this morning and I saw the whole thing flood in less than two hours. It's crazy, and they should have some kind of barrier here that no one should drive, because people are attempting and I'm honking at them while I'm sitting here that they shouldn't go. It's very dangerous," one woman said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City, where several major roadways and subways lines are shut down. Mount Vernon and Yonkers followed with their own states of emergency.
Elsewhere in Westchester County, Bronxville dismissed high school and middle school students early due to the flooding near campus and Lawrence Hospital. Mamaroneck also reported flooding in low lying areas, like Hoyt Avenue.
