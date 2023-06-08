Watch CBS News
Local News

Rally held calling for federal government to take over Rikers Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally held calling for federal government to take over Rikers Island
Rally held calling for federal government to take over Rikers Island 00:57

NEW YORK -- A rally was held Wednesday demanding the federal government take over Rikers Island.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander toured the city jail.

They want a federal receiver to take control of the jail, then shut it down.

Their demands are because of the deaths of 22 detainees in 18 months at Rikers and reports of correction officers being sexually assaulted and injured on the job.

"That kind of violence has been in Rikers for way too long and the way Rikers has been breeds that type of violence," Williams said.

In response, Mayor Eric Adams says he and the Department of Correction commissioner are committed to fixing the city's jails, adding there's been a lot of progress so far and that having the feds step in will not magically fix decades of dysfunction and mismanagement.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.