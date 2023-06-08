Rally held calling for federal government to take over Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- A rally was held Wednesday demanding the federal government take over Rikers Island.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander toured the city jail.

They want a federal receiver to take control of the jail, then shut it down.

Their demands are because of the deaths of 22 detainees in 18 months at Rikers and reports of correction officers being sexually assaulted and injured on the job.

"That kind of violence has been in Rikers for way too long and the way Rikers has been breeds that type of violence," Williams said.

In response, Mayor Eric Adams says he and the Department of Correction commissioner are committed to fixing the city's jails, adding there's been a lot of progress so far and that having the feds step in will not magically fix decades of dysfunction and mismanagement.