Here's when New Jersey will hold a special election to fill late Rep. Donald Payne Jr.'s House seat

Congressman Donald Payne Jr. remembered at emotional funeral service in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- A special election will be held in New Jersey later this year to fill the United States House of Representatives seat left vacant by late Rep. Donald Payne Jr.

New Jersey special election

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a writ of election Friday calling for a special primary election on July 16 followed by a special general election on Sept. 18.

Candidates have until May 10 to file a petition seeking a party nomination. It is unknown at this time who will be running.

The elected representative will serve out the remainder of Payne's term through Jan. 3, 2025, in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, which covers parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

New Jersey's regular primary election, meanwhile, is set for June 4.

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at age 65

Payne was hospitalized in early April after a "physical accident," his office said, and died on April 24 after medical complications led to a heart attack. He was 65 years old.

Payne had served as the state's 10th Congressional District representative since 2012. The seat had previously been held by his father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr., who died of colon cancer while in office.

A funeral for Payne Jr. was held Thursday in Newark at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, where his father's funeral had been held.

Payne Jr. was remembered by his children as "the best father that anybody could ever ask for" and by fellow lawmakers as a hero and a remarkable leader.