Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. remembered as "a true hero to the people of New Jersey" at funeral

NEWARK, N.J. - Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. is being remembered at his funeral Thursday in Newark.

Payne, 65, died on April 24 after suffering a heart attack.

At his funeral Thursday, his flag-draped casket was carried into Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The six-term Democratic congressman was hailed for having a long history of serving the community.

Gov. Phil Murphy delivered a eulogy, calling Payne "a true hero to the people of New Jersey."

"He understood deeply, and in fact shared, many of the same struggles and experiences as his constituents throughout North Jersey," Murphy said. "I mean, look no further than the fact that Don lived on the same exact street in Newark his entire life."

Murphy said no matter how far Payne's career took him, he "was always grounded in an unwavering and unrelenting commitment to serving the community that raised him."