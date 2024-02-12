Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bracing for more snow Monday into Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Bracing for more snow Monday into Tuesday 05:02

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Red Alert late Monday night through Tuesday morning for rain, accumulating snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

CBS New York

Advisories:

  • Winter Storm Warning N&W
  • Winter Storm Watch for NYC/Long Island/parts of northeast NJ
  • Coastal Flood Warning for the Jersey Shore

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Increasing clouds with temperatures still above normal. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Rain develops. Rain changes to snow overnight and into daybreak.

Tomorrow: Snow and gusty winds. PM snow tapers off.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday (Valentine's Day): Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Late chance of rain/snow. Still a chill with highs around 40.

Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 8:58 AM EST

