First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, snow and gusty winds Monday into Tuesday
Alerts & advisories
Red Alert late Monday night through Tuesday morning for rain, accumulating snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.
Advisories:
- Winter Storm Warning N&W
- Winter Storm Watch for NYC/Long Island/parts of northeast NJ
- Coastal Flood Warning for the Jersey Shore
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds with temperatures still above normal. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Tonight: Rain develops. Rain changes to snow overnight and into daybreak.
Tomorrow: Snow and gusty winds. PM snow tapers off.
Looking ahead
Wednesday (Valentine's Day): Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Thursday: Late chance of rain/snow. Still a chill with highs around 40.
Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.
