New Jersey police cracking down on distracted driving in April

New Jersey police cracking down on distracted driving

NEW JERSEY -- Police in New Jersey are cracking down on distracted driving.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign has been implemented statewide for the month of April. It targets people who talk on handheld cellphones and send text messages while driving.

Officials said distracted driving has been cited as a major contributing factor in nearly 800,000 motor vehicle crashes in the state from 2012 to 2016.

Drivers caught texting or holding a cellphone face a $200 to $400 penalty for the first offense. Additional violations could cost $800 and three insurance points.