New Jersey increasing statewide minimum wage Jan. 1, no increase in Pennsylvania or Delaware

New Jersey is one of nearly two dozen states set to increase its minimum wage in 2026, and the only state in the Delaware Valley that will see a hike.

On Jan. 1, 2026, the Garden State's minimum wage will increase to $15.92 per hour – up $0.43 – for most employees.

According to the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development, minimum wage for seasonal employees and small businesses will continue to gradually increase until 2028. In 2026, minimum hourly wage for those employees will increase to $15.23 from $14.53.

Agricultural workers in New Jersey will also see a minimum hourly wage increase, though these changes are guided by a separate wage timetable, according to the state. The minimum wage for hourly or piece-rate wage farm employees will jump to $14.20 from $13.40 in 2026.

At the start of 2025, New Jersey saw a minimum wage increase of $0.36 for most workers, up to $15.49.

No minimum wage increase in Pennsylvania, Delaware

Delaware's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour in 2026, though the state did see an increase at the start of this year.

On Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum wage for most employees went up by $1.75 from $13.25.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage will remain at the federal level of $7.25 per hour for another year. The federal minimum wage hasn't changed since 2009, despite recent attempts to increase it to $15.

Pennsylvania is one of 13 states whose minimum wage is the same as the federal level, though lawmakers in Harrisburg have tried to move the needle on statewide minimum wage.

In his 2024 budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro echoed a campaign promise to raise the Commonwealth's minimum wage to $15 per hour. This year though, the state budget did not include any minimum wage increases.