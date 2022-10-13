New Jersey lawmakers introduce bill with new restrictions on carrying guns

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's concealed carry laws could be changing again. Lawmakers are hoping to enact tough, new restrictions on who can carry handguns and where.

Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"We are doing this because we know that gun safety does not conflict with safe gun ownership," said New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D).

Coughlin and Senate President Nick Scutari (D) introduced what they hope will stand as the most restrictive gun carry laws in the country.

"People are allowed to legally have guns, hunt with guns, and legally allowed to bear arms. But that didn't mean that they are allowed to carry them anywhere they wanted. And that's still going to remain the same here," said Scutari.

The proposal would:

Require more comprehensive background checks for carry permit applications.

Require permit holders to go through gun safety training and buy liability insurance.

Ban gun carry in designated "sensitive" areas like schools, day care centers, bars, restaurants and sports venues.

The move is in response to the Supreme Court ruling in June that nullified strict gun carry permit laws in states like New Jersey and New York.

A new law in New York is already facing challenges in the courts.

"It's a Second Amendment right that you can defend yourself, legally. And they're just stomping all over that," said Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio (R).

DeMaio said he doesn't think the New Jersey law, if passed, will survive legal hurdles.

"This is just one more assault on legal, law-abiding citizens," said DiMaio.

The legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D), a veteran and avid gun owner.

"This bill is perfectly aligned with my constitutional rights. I'm the loudest voice in my caucus when it comes to constitutionality and our liberties with firearms," said Danielsen.

Over the summer, Gov. Phil Murphy called on the legislature to come up with a bill like this. The governor's office said Murphy looks forward to signing this bill into law.