New Jersey high school teacher faces charges for allegedly having sex with student

A New Jersey high school teacher faces charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jesse Heubel, 37, of Englishtown teaches at Freehold Township High School.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Heubel has been charged in multiple municipalities, including Freehold Township, Englishtown, Manalpan Township and Red Bank, because those are the locations where the alleged sexual acts took place.

Heubel has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree sexual assault in each of the four municipalities.

Authorities said the alleged criminal conduct began back in November of 2025, and the victim is under 18 years old.

Heubel turned himself in.

Authorities ask anyone who may have additional information about Heubel's alleged activities to call police at (732) 431-7160 or (732) 462-7908.

CBS News New York has reached out to Heubel's defense attorney for comment.