New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office says as part of regularly scheduled testing, Murphy took rapid and PCR tests Thursday and both results were positive.

Officials say he's asymptomatic and feeling well.

Contact tracing is underway.

Murphy will not be attending any in-person events for the next five days as a result of the positive tests.

The governor's office released a statement that read in part, "The Governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus."