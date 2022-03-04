New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds last scheduled COVID briefing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held his last regularly scheduled COVID briefing Friday.

The governor said there's no longer a need for weekly updates as COVID transitions from pandemic to endemic.

As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, Murphy spoke to the public more than 250 times since March 2020 to give updates on cases, vaccines and memorialize those who who were lost.

"I have called each and every one of their families, speaking with well more than a thousand family members ... and we cried together over what had been lost and all are forever in my memory and our memory ... Hard to believe, of the more than 30,000 lives we've lost. So for all of them, let's do one final moment of silence," Murphy said.

It was a sign of changing times. Monday, masks will no longer be mandated in schools. The governor will also lift the public health emergency.

"This action marks the end of this phase in our war against the coronavirus as we make the transition from pandemic to endemic," Murphy said.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli was a staple throughout the crisis. She reminded people that COVID information will remain available online and support is still available.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"For the overall impact of long COVID, PTSD among health care and essential workers and the population at large, and we shall remain vigilant about the mental health and wellness of all New Jerseyans, especially our children," Persichilli said.

That vigilance includes staying home when sick and being ready to take precautions if the virus comes back

"As we move to this next phase, all I could say is this. Be safe, be smart. Enjoy the upcoming spring and warmer weather. Enjoy getting together with family and friends, and one last time, don't be a knucklehead," Murphy said.

Officials said they will continue monitoring variants and hold briefings if necessary.