First Alert Forecast: Flood warnings, gusty winds persist amid lingering rain Sunday

Sunday Weather Alerts and Advisories

A High Wind Watch is in place for northeastern New Jersey, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut through 11 p.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the remainder of the region through 8 p.m. Monday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place through 11 a.m. Sunday for all of the Jersey Shore, most of the waterways surrounding New York City, and the south shore of Long Island.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in place for Ocean County, New Jersey through noon Sunday.

River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic, Saddle, Millstone, Hudson, and Housatonic Rivers through Tuesday.

Forecast

It's been quite an active weekend that has featured a plethora of weather conditions including heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some snow. The heavy rain is over, but some residual showers are possible through Sunday.

As colder air filters in later today, snow showers will also develop. Strong winds will be the big story through Monday. Gusts are expected to reach between 40 to 60 mph at times, which may lead to power outages.

Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches have sent many of our local rivers into flood stage and moderate flooding is expected through Tuesday.

High temperatures in the low 50s will be achieved around noon, then fall sharply into the 40s and 30s by the evening. Those cranking winds will deliver bitter wind chills, making it feel like the teens and 20s tonight.

Monday looks to be very windy and cool with highs in the upper 40s, but that chill is short lived.

Tuesday through Friday, a major warmup will unfold. Temperatures will surge into the 60s and maybe even low 70s. No significant precipitation is expected until maybe next weekend.