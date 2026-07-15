N.J. daycare owner accused of giving 2-year-old and 4-year-old melatonin without parents' permission

Authorities in New Jersey have accused a daycare owner of administering melatonin to two children in her care without the consent of their parents.

Cheryl Ambicki, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Both children on autism spectrum, attorney says

According to prosecutors, Ambicki gave a 2-year-old boy melatonin to help him fall asleep during nap time at the Precious Gifts Day Care Center in Dunellen.

"They sent him to this facility, trusted this facility," said attorney Crystal Pettiford, who is representing the 2-year-old's family.

Ambicki also allegedly administered the sleep supplement to a 4-year-old child in her care.

"My understanding is that there was an anonymous source who came forward after witnessing [these] behaviors, and the person went to authorities," Pettiford said.

Pettiford said both children are on the autism spectrum.

CBS News New York called the daycare several times for comment, but no one picked up. We also tried an address where we believe Ambicki lives, but no one answered the door.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating and is asking anyone else with information to come forward.

Family planning to sue

Pettiford said the 2-year-old was coming home groggy and restless, but his family, who is still trying to understand his medical condition, couldn't have imagined it was due to melatonin allegedly being given to their child without their consent.

"My understanding is that it was a gummy or some sort of sweet substance that would have not alarmed the child," Pettiford said. "In fact, it may have been something a child looked forward to."

Pettiford said her clients' child had been going to the daycare since he was 10 months old, and they believe this may not be an isolated incident.

"Our belief is that it went on for an extended period of time," she said.

She said doctors are examining the child and that the family will be filing a lawsuit against the daycare and the state agency regulating childcare facilities.

New Jersey's Department of Children and Families said it cannot confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations because of the state's confidentiality statute, but that it can confirm the Precious Gifts Day Care Center license is currently suspended.

Court records indicate the daycare owner will be at a pre-indictment hearing on Aug. 27.