Woman fatally shot in parking garage in New Hyde Park

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A fatal shooting in a parking garage in New Hyde Park is under investigation.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, shots rang around 4:15 p.m. Thursday inside a parking garage underneath a busy medical building on Marcus Avenue.

Police say a woman was shot and a suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Northwell Health released the following statement:

"Late this afternoon, a Northwell employee was shot in the publicly-accessible parking garage of our facility at 1999 Marcus Avenue, a collection of physician offices and specialty care practices. Several team members rendered aid at the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. We refer all further questions to Nassau County Police Department, which is actively investigating the incident. Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member."

Witness Susan Goldsmith says the victim worked in a lower-level medical office.

"I hear three pop pop pop, didn't think anything of it and then I said, 'That sounded like gunshots,' and then all of a sudden I see people running," Goldsmith said. "It's upsetting. I feel terrible, you know. I don't think anybody deserves to have to live in fear and go to work with people shooting each other in the garage. It's terrible."