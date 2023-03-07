Watch CBS News
New details of deadly plane crash on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Learning more about Lindenhurst plane crash victims
Learning more about Lindenhurst plane crash victims 00:35

NEW YORK - We're learning more about the deadly plane crash on Long Island, and just got a picture of the pilot. 

The flight company says 23-year-old Fayzul Chowdhury of the Bronx was the pilot. 

fayzul-chowdhury.jpg
Danny Waizman Flight School

Suffolk County Police say he was flying the small plane when it went down between homes and train tracks in Lindenhurst Sunday afternoon. 

The flight began as a lesson booked by a mother and daughter from New Jersey. 

There were reports of smoke in the cockpit shortly after takeoff from Republic Airport. 

Police say 63-year-old Roma Gupta of Whitehouse Station died in the crash. 

Her 33-year-old daughter Reeva Gupta and the pilot were critically injured. 

An attorney for Danny Waizman Flight School says the plane was inspected as recently as last month. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

