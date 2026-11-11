Egor Demin scores 22 in his return as Nets rout Pelicans 145-111

Egor Demin returned from a six-game injury absence to score 22 points, Michael Porter Jr. also scored 22, and the Brooklyn Nets beat New Orleans 145-111 on Wednesday night, handing the Pelicans their fourth consecutive loss.

Julius Randle had 17 while Noah Clowney and Moritz Wagner added 16 each for the Nets, who had eight players score in double-digits.

Zion Williamson had 29 for the Pelicans, who have given up 138 points or more in three straight games, and have lost their last two by more than 30. The Pelicans lost by a franchise-record 51 points, 138-87, to Golden State on Sunday night.

Saddiq Bey had 15 for New Orleans.

The Nets shot 57% from the field in the game and finished 20 for 41 from 3-point range with nine different players hitting at least one, led by Porter and Demin with four each.

Brooklyn led 83-66 at halftime. It was the Nets' most points in a first half since scoring 91 on Dec. 21, 2022 against Golden State. It was the third most in a first half in franchise history. The team record for points in a regulation game is 150.

The Nets extended their lead to 124-84 during the fourth quarter, fueled by a 17-1 scoring run.

The most points allowed by the Pelicans in a half is 87 to the Lakers in February 2024.

Demin was back in the lineup after missing six games with a bone bruise in his leg.

Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III missed his second straight game with knee soreness (bilateral patellar tendinopathy). Pelicans rookie Jaron Pierre Jr., a second-round draft pick out of SMU and a New Orleans native, scored his first NBA basket.

Up next

Nets: Visit Memphis on Saturday night to conclude a four-game road trip.

Pelicans: Host Memphis on Friday night.