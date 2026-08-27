Devastation from flash floods in Nepal being felt in NYC

The devastation from the flash floods that hit Nepal Wednesday is being felt in New York City.

Rescue teams continue to search for hundreds of people missing along the Nepal-China border. The death toll rose to 360 Thursday.

Some families in Queens are desperate for answers.

Dawa Cerpa, who owns A Taste of Nepal restaurant on 37th Road in Jackson Heights, says his uncle has been missing since the deadly torrent of water and mud several stories high swept through.

Cerpa said he's tried to reach loved ones by phone.

"It's very tough in this time," he said. "Many friends and one of my uncles, two days ago, they are not returning [calls]."

On the same street, the owner of Nepali Momo Cafe says he knows a Queens resident who is also trying to find out if their relatives are alive.

"Very sad," Hari Gharti Pun said.

Travel agent Masjidul Robin says more than a dozen customers were traveling in Nepal and are alive, but they are now stranded. He said one man managed to fly through Qatar to return.

"Right now, I'm helping them however I can," Robin said.

Ang Pasang Sherpa, manager of the United Sherpa Association, said community members have been coming by to pray for their loved ones.

"I just met a lady in the morning, she came here. And she have the only brother ... the brother is also missing," he said.

The consulate general of Nepal is joining a candlelight tribute for Nepal Thursday night at the Sherpa Center in Elmhurst.

"They need a lot of help in this situation," Sherpa said.

The community in crisis is praying for those who died and holding on to hope for those missing.