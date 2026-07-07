Officials sound warning on viral exploding fidget toys challenge, and the injuries that have resulted

Two Long Island children were burned while trying a viral challenge involving a popular squishy toy, officials say.

As a result, the Nassau County fire marshal has issued a warning.

TikTok challenge involving NeeDohs

The craze over NeeDohs, gel-filled fidget toys, has rendered many store shelves empty, but the viral challenge of putting them in the microwave has resulted in injuries.

As part of a viral challenge, NeeDoh squishy toys are being placed in the microwave. The resulting injuries to children have been at time gruesome. CBS News New York

Parents in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, New Mexico, and, most recently, Floral Park on Long Island have posted photos of their children who suffered second- and third-degree burns.

"A toy that was heated up in a microwave that burst, burning two girls ages 4 and 8," Nassau Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said. "We determined it was associated to a TikTok media challenge."

The gel ruptured and exploded. The girls were treated at a hospital, Uttaro added.

"These toys are not intended to be used in this way"

Dr. Adam Berman of Long Island Jewish Medical Center explained just how serious burns can be for young people.

"Burns, especially with growing children, they can be devastating, can cause permanent visual issues, the airway, trouble swallowing, beathing," Berman said. "Something that should seem harmless, but, really, these toys are not intended to be used in this way."

Schylling, a toy company manufacturer based in Massachusetts, is actively partnering with social media platforms to remove videos promoting the dangerous trends. Its labels explicitly warn users not to heat, freeze or microwave the toys.

Doctors say even a brief contact with the exploding substance can cause significant tissue damage.

Worried parents say the viral challenge needs to end immediately.

"My kids are obsessed with the NeeDohs. I just went NeeDoh hunting with them," parent and schoolteacher Akira Regan said.

"Any of the fidgets they have lately have a tendency to just explode. It's dangerous," schoolteacher Touria Benhammou said.