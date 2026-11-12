"NCIS: New York" cast serves up free pizza to veterans in Brooklyn

Anna Robinson Baker stopped by Prince Street Pizza in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, for a free slice on Veterans Day. The Army Reserve veteran left with lunch and photos with the cast of her favorite television show.

"I watched all of them. Every franchise, I've seen them all. My son says, 'Ma, how many times can you watch?' I say, 'As many as I want!'" Baker said.

Cast members of "NCIS: New York" traded the set for the pizza counter Wednesday, with actors Devin Druid, Shane Harper and Jacqueline Byers learning to make classic New York and Sicilian pepperoni pies before serving free slices to veterans and active-duty military members.

"It's always the small things, right? It's just like tokens of appreciation and just small moments of showing people that they're thought about and that they're cared for in the community," Druid said.

The event was organized to recognize those who have served and raise money for the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

"Our show is about people who serve. So that's why we're here. We're trying to give back to the community and hopefully put some love out there on a day that really matters," Harper said.

"We're lucky enough to tell their stories on NCIS, but it's nothing [compared] to what they've actually sacrificed," Byers added.

Dominic Morano, co-owner of Prince Street Pizza, said his eatery pledged to donate 10% of its in-store net proceeds from the day at its corporate-owned locations to the American Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces. Paramount, the parent company of CBS News New York, will match donations up to $10,000.

"Using our platforms for good...and really show our support," Morano said.

Erika Byrnes Guerrero, partnerships director for the American Red Cross, said the organization has been providing services to veterans for more than a century.

"We're really excited to launch a new platform called Military to Veteran. And it is a peer-share program. It's meant to address social isolation," Guerrero said.

From the kitchen to the counter, an effort to serve those who served our country.

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