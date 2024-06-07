Transgender athlete ban bill introduced in Nassau County. This isn't the first attempt to enact the policy.

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman introduced a controversial bill Friday that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports at county-owned athletic facilities.

This is not his first attempt to enact the ban.

Nassau County Executive doubles down on transgender athlete ban

Blakeman first introduced the ban as an executive order back in February, but it was struck down by the Nassau County Supreme Court after a judge ruled he didn't have the authority to impose the ban without the county legislature's approval.

The New York Civil Liberties Union also filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Roller Rebels, a roller derby team on Long Island that welcomes trans women, saying it violates the New York state human rights law which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

"I believe that it's unconstitutional to discriminate against women, they are a protected class," Blakeman said.

When introducing the ban again as a bill Friday, Blakeman said, "If you are a girls' team or a women's team, and you identify yourself as that or you advertise yourself as that, you cannot have biological males playing in that competition at county facilities."

"Biological males competing against females is unfair because biological males are bigger, faster and stronger in most cases," he added.

Advocates vow to fight transgender athlete ban bill

If the new bill passes into law, the NYCLU says it plans to challenge it in court.

"The transgender community, the gender nonbinary community, and even some intersex community members are very well impacted by this. It just sends a strong message that we're not welcome here," said Juli Grey-Owens, executive director of Gender Equality New York.

In the meantime, community members say they will start meeting to talk about next steps.