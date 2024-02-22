Nassau County banning transgender athletes from competing at its facilities

Nassau County bans transgender athletes from competing at its facilities

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Nassau County says it is banning transgender athletes from competing at facilities that are run by the county.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman says the move will protect the integrity of women's sports.

"What we are saying here today with our executive order is that if a league or team identifies themselves or advertises themselves to be a girls or women's league or team, then biological males should not be competing in those leagues," Blakeman said.

"We are profoundly disappointed in Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's announcement of an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity. This discriminatory move not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and fairness but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exclusion," said Dr. David Kilmnick, president and founder of the New York LGBT Network.

