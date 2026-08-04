Officer-involved shooting in Westbury under investigation by Nassau County Police Department

A police-involved shooting that happened Monday night on Long Island is under investigation.

The Nassau County Police Department said it happened in Westbury.

No information has been released about what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Department officials will be giving an update about the incident at 10:30 a.m.

CBS News New York will stream the news conference. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.