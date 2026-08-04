Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer-involved shooting in Westbury under investigation by Nassau County Police Department

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A police-involved shooting that happened Monday night on Long Island is under investigation.

The Nassau County Police Department said it happened in Westbury. 

No information has been released about what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Department officials will be giving an update about the incident at 10:30 a.m. 

CBS News New York will stream the news conference. It can be viewed in the live player on this page. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue