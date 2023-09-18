Watch CBS News
Public meeting on fate of old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn scheduled for Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Another public meeting will be held on the fate of the old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn.

An implosion of the plant was scrapped earlier in the summer. Instead, the structure will come down bit by bit.

The Fair Lawn planning board held a meeting in July to discuss plans for a warehouse complex at the site, but there was no public comment.

Some residents are concerned over noise and traffic issues.

Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Borough Hall.

September 17, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

