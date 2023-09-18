Public meeting on fate of old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn scheduled for Monday
FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Another public meeting will be held on the fate of the old Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn.
An implosion of the plant was scrapped earlier in the summer. Instead, the structure will come down bit by bit.
The Fair Lawn planning board held a meeting in July to discuss plans for a warehouse complex at the site, but there was no public comment.
Some residents are concerned over noise and traffic issues.
Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Borough Hall.
