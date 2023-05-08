Implosion of former Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn called off

Asbestos forces another delay in former Nabisco plant implosion in NJ

Asbestos forces another delay in former Nabisco plant implosion in NJ

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- The implosion of the former Nabisco plant in Bergen County has been called off.

Greek Development said in a statement that, following meetings with the community, the demolition will continue - but the building won't be imploded.

After extensive dialogue with local communities and businesses, Greek Development has made the decision not to implode the remaining portion of the Nabisco Tower. We will utilize an alternative method of demolition that does not include the use of any explosives. Ownership is proceeding to undertake the additional time and expense to ensure the wellbeing and peace of mind of the surrounding residents.

Greek Development is the company that's hired demolition crews to bring down the structure.

The announcement calling off the implosion comes after the most recent plan to do so was delayed due to asbestos found in the building.

The demolition of the building has caused concern and drawn complaints from some neighbors.