Fair Lawn, N.J. holds meeting to discuss possible warehouse complex on site of old Nabisco plant

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- A meeting was held in Fair Lawn on Monday night on the fate of the old Nabisco plant.

Implosion of the plant was scrapped last month. Instead, the structure will come down bit by bit.

The Fair Lawn planning board held the meeting at a senior center to discuss plans for a warehouse complex at the site.

READ MORE: Implosion of former Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn called off

Residents say they have concerns over noise and traffic issues.

The meeting ended without public comment.

The town says the next meeting will be at town hall, with comments from the public allowed.