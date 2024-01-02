N.Y., N.J. working together to thwart bus operators trying to circumvent NYC's rules on asylum seekers

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- New York and New Jersey have launched a joint effort to tackle the asylum seeker crisis.

New Jersey officials say the state is now tracking buses arriving to various transit centers and dropping off asylum seekers, who are then taken to New York City via other modes of transportation.

READ MORE: Buses start dropping off asylum seekers in New Jersey, as Secaucus mayor cites "loophole" in New York City's rules

Both state's leaders believe it is being done in efforts to avoid Mayor Eric Adams' executive order tightening up restrictions on the charter buses transporting asylum seekers to the city.

"What Gov. (Greg) Abbott has done, in his total reckless disregard for using people as pawns, he has shifted and ... he just wants to create chaos," Adams said of Texas' governor Tuesday morning. "And we can't be so stagnant that we don't respond to his shift. And that is what we're going to do. We're going to be extremely calculative. And how do we do it? We utilize our manpower and resources."

Four buses with asylum seekers headed for New York City arrived at Secaucus Junction this weekend, according to Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli.

According to a source, many of them arrived at the train station with chaperones, who then helped them get on trains to New York City. Mayor Adams' executive order requires buses carrying asylum seekers to arrive only between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at designated locations.

"It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the executive order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination," Gonnelli said.

READ MORE: More than 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in last 2 weeks, mayor's office says

A spokesperson for City Hall said New York City officials believe Abbott is using asylum seekers as political pawns by "dropping families off in surrounding cities and states in the cold, dark of night with tickets to travel to New York City," adding "It's why the executive order is in place -- to protect asylum seekers."

"We're going to pivot and shift and be prepared to send the right message to these bus operators. You should not participate in the actions of Gov. Abbott," Adams said.

As New Jersey navigates this new issue, Gov. Phil Murphy says his office is closely coordinating with federal and local partners, including those in New York City.