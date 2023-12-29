Watch CBS News
NYPD will issue warnings, not penalties, to bus companies violating mayor's executive order on asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's not issuing penalties to bus companies that violate the mayor's executive order to give the city 32 hours notice before arriving with asylum seekers, but they will issue warnings.

No charter buses arrived Friday night, but buses did arrive Thursday night.

Advocates say they've been in contact with organizations at the border who communicate with charter bus companies.

Power Malu, executive director of Artists Athletes Activists, says they've already gotten warnings from the NYPD.

"They're saying that the notices also say that it's gonna start being enforced January 1st," he said. "They're afraid to even make drops over here. Because they've already been receiving those notices, we're probably not gonna see any official drops at the Port Authority anymore. It's just gonna be random drops in other places."

The order limits drop-offs to 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Port Authority.

December 29, 2023

