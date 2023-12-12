N.Y. Court of Appeals sides with Democrats, orders redrawing of congressional maps

NEW YORK -- New York's high court ruled Tuesday the state must redraw congressional maps, potentially giving Democrats an edge in the fight for control of the House of Representatives.

Having just weathered the expulsion of George Santos, the New York Congressional Delegation was under the microscope leading up to the ruling, which could upend the 2024 elections.

A group called Stop NY Corruption had threatened another lawsuit unless the Court of Appeals kept the present lines intact.

The group gathered Monday to plead with the judges not to give in to the demands of state Democrats to order the redrawing of the congressional lines that helped Republicans take control of the House. Now that the court has bought the Democrats' arguments, the new lines could dramatically alter the makeup of the New York delegation, which currently has 26 members -- 15 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

