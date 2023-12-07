Democrat Tom Suozzi nominated to run in special election to replace George Santos

New York Democrats nominate Tom Suozzi to run in special election

NEW YORK -- Democrats in New York's Third Congressional District have nominated Tom Suozzi to run in a special election to fill George Santos' seat.

Suozzi previously represented the district before he retired in 2022 to run for governor of New York.

The district covers parts of Queens and Nassau County. There has been redistricting since Suozzi retired.

Nassau County and New York State Democratic Chair Jay S. Jacobs and Queens County Democratic Chair Rep. Gregory Meeks released a joint statement saying in part:

"Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting everyday average Americans. We look forward to working with the Suozzi Campaign, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to restore integrity, competence, and a focus on the real needs of our larger community in the Third Congressional District."

Suozzi released tyhe following statement:

"The folks from Massapequa and Levittown to the north shore of Nassau, to northeast Queens deserve better. I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people to make living here more affordable, safer, and better. I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship. Let's reject the nonsense and get back to work. Let's Fix This!"

The special election is set for Feb. 13.

Republicans plan to announce their candidate early next week.