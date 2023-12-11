Group threatens lawsuit if Court of Appeals rules New York congressional district lines must be redrawn

NEW YORK -- With New York's highest court expected to rule any day on a lawsuit seeking the redrawing -- again -- of the state's congressional districts, a group called Stop NY Corruption has threatened another lawsuit unless the court keeps the present lines intact.

It's part of an intense battle to help Democrats re-take control of the House of Representatives.

Having just weathered the expulsion of George Santos, the New York Congressional Delegation is under the microscope again, awaiting a ruling that could upend the November 2024 elections.

"The politicians in Albany want to manipulate your vote. They're trying to use the courts in order to advance their own political gain. And this is a power grab of the most shameful kind," said Bobbie Anne Cox of Stop NY Corruption.

Cox, a constitutional lawyer, was joined by a bevy of politicians Monday in pleading with the judges of the state's highest court not to give in to the demands of state Democrats to order the redrawing of the congressional lines that helped Republicans take control of the House. That is, if the court buys the Democrats' arguments the new lines could dramatically alter the makeup of the New York delegation, which now has 26 members -- 15 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

Rockland County Rep. Mike Lawler was part of the red wave that swept Republicans into power in the House, but he pointed out that the present lines are not unfair and don't need to be redrawn.

"Fair meaning competitive. Joe Biden won my district by 10%. There are 70,000 more Democrats than Republicans. That doesn't favor me, but I could compete in it," Lawler said.

"It is wrong and it's not an attack on me or Mike Lawler or any of the other Republican members of Congress. It's an attack on the people we represent, who duly elected us to be their voice in Washington," Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.

Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, is supporting the group.

"I want a two-party system. Who doesn't want that? Who doesn't want competitive elections?" Holden said.

"Now, progressive Democrats are actually trying to give the power back to the party bosses in Albany. They're trying to put the smoke back in the smoke-filled rooms. This should upset every single New Yorker," said City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, a Republican representing Staten Island.

Officials say if the court ordered another redistricting, they will sue, which could cause chaos during next November's elections.