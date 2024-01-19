Some Paterson, N.J. residents forced to face the storm without heat

Some Paterson residents still have no heat as temperatures drop

PATERSON, N.J. - For New Jersey residents who have been hit hard by winter storms lately, more snow is the last thing they wanted.

Wanda Jackson showed CBS New York's Nick Caloway around her chilly kitchen. Her landlords provided space heaters and an electric stove to help her get by until repairs can be made.

With below freezing temperatures outside, space heaters help - to a certain extent.

"But at night, oh my God. At night, I have like an electric blanket, two quilts, and whatever. And you're freezing," Jackson said.

Floodwater from the nearby Passaic River has swamped the basements of many homes on Bergen Street, wrecking heating systems and water heaters. However, Jackson still remains grateful.

"But I have excellent landlords. They've been checking on us," Jackson said.

Just up the street, Lasonia Newberry told CBS New York reporter Ali Bauman that her landlords have been less than helpful. However, after nagging and threats of fines from the city, she said she finally got a call Friday morning.

"He said that he'd be here in two hours to fix the heat and the hot water. So I'm just waiting and praying that he makes his word on it," Newberry said.

Although, not everyone in the area is optimistic.

"I sleep with five blankets, a coat," Paterson resident Michele Sample said.

Sample has only lived on Bergen Street for six months. That's long enough, she said.

"You're trying to move?" Caloway asked her.

"Out of here," Sample said "Fast as I can."

Back at Wanda Jackson's house, neighbors are stepping up. The guys who work at the auto repair shop next door chipped in to buy her husband a new electric wheelchair. His old one was destroyed by the floodwater.

"You know, it's the only way he can get around. So we were like, 'You know what? Might as well help the guy," fundraiser Josh Abdallah said.

"But to buy my husband a scooter, when I asked everybody else for help… I'm so thankful for that," Jackson said.

In the midst of so much heartbreak, Jackson is finding hope. Even as more snow falls, things are looking up.

