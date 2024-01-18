Paterson families struggling to stay warm while waiting for heat to be fixed

Some Paterson residents still have no heat as temperatures drop

PATERSON, N.J. -- More than a week after raging waters flooded neighborhoods in Passaic County, some residents still have no heat.

On Wednesday, CBS New York's Ali Bauman spoke to a family struggling to stay warm and reached out to the city to get them help. CBS New York's Christine Sloan followed up with them on Thursday.

A portable heater, an oven and stove flames are how Lasonia Newberry is warming up her Paterson apartment.

"This is dangerous, but it's the only way I can keep warm," she said.

She hasn't had heat or hot water since her street got flooded during last week's storm.

"I have to do it for my kids because they have to stay warm," Newberry said. "The water from the top of the stove, where I am boiling the water, make sure we wash in the tub with that water being there is no regular hot water or heat coming out."

Bauman first talked to Newberry and reached out to Paterson's mayor to get her assistance Wednesday.

The mayor had his health and human services director call Newberry.

"He said he is going to call the landlord to see if he can fix the heat. If not, they can place me for two days in a hotel until they come and fix the heat and the hot water," she said.

"Our director has indicated to her that we can put her in a hotel, and he also contacted the management company, and unfortunately, they are not being very cooperative. As a matter of fact, they hung up the phone on my director of health and human services, which is unacceptable," Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

"What can the city do in situations like this with landlords?" Sloan asked.

"Well, we can cite this landlord so there will be some form of penalty involved, but quite frankly, we want heat for this family,' Sayegh said.

"How many times have you reached out to the landlord?" Sloan asked Newberry.

"I have been calling all week long," Newberry said.

We also reached out to the management company, but no one has gotten back to us.

Nino Armando Ortega, who lives in the same building on Bergen Street, has heat now but didn't for two weeks after the December storm. He spent that time at a friend's.

The mayor says help and a shelter are available for flood victims. He also says he'll keep pressure on this building's management company.

"We are turning up the heat on this management company," he said.

Paterson has a separate fund set up for flood victims being managed through United Way of Passaic County. That nonprofit organization will provide help to eligible residents affected by the floods.