Did that tree just move? N.J. cop disguised as shrub helps nab dozens of drivers on phones

A New Jersey police department is getting creative when it comes to cracking down on distracted drivers.

An officer in Middlesex County's Dunellen Borough dressed up as a shrub as a way to call attention to the crackdown.

In a post on social media, Dunellen Borough Police Department posted a picture of an officer wearing an elaborate, camouflage outfit known as a ghillie suit, while holding up a pair of binoculars.

"Did you spot our 'shrub' today? If you had your head buried in your phone, probably not," the department posted Wednesday.

"To address the elephant, or shrub, in the room, our officer didn't wear a ghillie suit during the entire enforcement detail. The photo was a creative, lighthearted way to draw attention to our safety efforts on social media," Det. Sgt. Nicholas Goldman told CBS News New York.

In a second photo, the department showed an officer who participated in the crackdown wearing a T-shirt with the message "not a cop."

It was all part of an effort to catch drivers on their phones. In all, the crackdown resulted in some 74 citations being issued in a six-hour crackdown.

"While it was a fun thing, the underlying mission is incredibly serious. For a one-square-mile town, we have a relatively high number of accidents, and we were looking for a unique enforcement method," Goldman said.

"So what we're seeing a lot of is people usually just holding their phones, following either a GPS, or FaceTiming a lot of the time, you know, we did get, unfortunately, see a lot of people holding the phone with two hands and, like, almost driving with their knees, which sounds crazy, but, you know, there's a lot of people that were doing it," Dunellen Borough traffic safety patrolman Kevin Condis said.