N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: $53 billion budget proposal has no new taxes

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy outlined a spending plan as he delivered his annual budget address on Tuesday.

The governor said his record $53 billion budget has no new taxes and provides historic property tax relief to renters and homeowners.

"Next month, more than 1.5 million families will receive direct property tax relief through the ANCHOR program we came together to create," Murphy said.

The governor said his proposed budget expands pre-K and allocates more than $800 million for K-12 public education.

However, Republicans, who are the minority in both the Assembly and Senate, say the governor's budget is nearly 50% higher than what they expected, and that it takes money away from some school districts.

"Over half of our 600 districts are either getting cuts -- 200 of them are getting outright cuts. They're not only not getting the $800 million, they're actually getting cuts in their aid. Another 100 are not getting aid amounts that will keep up with inflation," Sen. Declan O'Scanlon said.

Murphy also said the proposed budget does not include NJ Transit fare hikes and pays down the state pension fund.

The governor and lawmakers have to agree on a budget by July 1.