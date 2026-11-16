Multiple sclerosis has been part of New Yorker Louise Warner-Beckles' life for more than 40 years, but she is still pushing forward.

MS is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves in the brain or spinal cord.

There is no cure for the disease, although comprehensive care can make it manageable. But when the disease progresses with age, doctors say there aren't FDA-approved treatments, creating challenges.

The 79-year-old wife and mother of two from Brooklyn says she has to calculate how much energy she has every day because fatigue can take over.

Warner-Beckles has been living with MS since 1983. There weren't any medications available to treat the disease the way there are today.

"It's reared its ugly head"

"In the beginning, I had tingling in my left leg, my left arm. My left eye vision had become blurred, and I knew something was wrong. I didn't know what it was," she said.

Warner-Beckles said the full weight of MS settled in years later.

"I woke up one morning, and my left leg was dragging as I got out of bed," she said. "I said it's come back. It's reared its ugly head."

Her husband and son later learned to give her medicine to help manage the side effects through injections almost daily.

"Originally what I had was relapsing-remitting form of the disease. I have now progressed to what they call secondary progressive, which is a little worse, where you don't bounce back from any exacerbation that you may have had. I try to exercise. I try to get out and about as much as I can," Warner-Beckles said.

While she has a hard time walking and seeing through her left eye, she says she's managing with faith, family and a support group.

She said the hardest part about having MS is the "loss of independence."

"I would like to just get up some days and go. With MS you have to plan everything," Warner-Beckles said.

Older adults are at higher risk for MS becoming worse

These days, she gets treatments, counseling and targeted physical and occupational therapy at the International Multiple Sclerosis Management Practice in Manhattan.

"It's a very serious disease; even though our treatments are much better, our treatments unfortunately are not as good in the elderly," said neurologist and doctor James Stark.

For many like Warner-Beckles, with relapsing-remitting MS, symptoms that once came and went can give way to secondary progressive MS, a gradual worsening of the disease.

"It's much more common when you get older. I have seen it in younger people, but it's much more common as you enter your 50s, 60s and 70s, and we don't fully understand why, and there are no FDA-approved treatments," Stark said.

MS can be difficult to diagnose

MRIs alone don't always detect MS, so clinical and neurological exams and a spinal tap are needed too.

Symptoms include weakness or numbness on one side of the body, blurred or double vision that lasts more than 24 hours, bladder complications and cognitive impairments.

"MS can cause someone to become bed-bound and not be able to swallow or speak in the most advanced cases," Stark said.

The MS Center in Manhattan is working with the Tisch MS Research Center of New York to find the cause and a cure.

The building is also equipped with nutritionists, doctors, social workers and teams to help with everything from testing to rehabilitative physical therapy.

"We have pills, we have shots, we have IVs, we have mild treatments, we have more aggressive treatments. I can tailor the treatment to what I think this particular patient needs," Stark said.

He said care for older adults needs to go beyond medication as addressing mobility, cognition, and rehabilitation can manage the disease.