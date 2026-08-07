MTA weekend service changes impacting several subway lines in August

The MTA is making weekend service changes in Manhattan and Queens that will affect four lines for the rest of August.

Crews will be replacing and upgrading tracks and performing signal maintenance over five weekends, certain weekdays and weeknights along routes affecting L, N, R and W trains.

The biggest impact will be along the N line. On weekends, through the end of August, those trains will operate in two sections.

One will run between Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza. The other will run between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Times Square-42nd Street.

The MTA said riders heading between Queens and Manhattan should use the 7 train and transfer at Queensboro Plaza or Times Square.

For the R line, some trains will be rerouted through the 63rd Street tunnel between 57th Street in Manhattan and 36th Street in Queens during the day on weekdays.

Later this month, W trains will be suspended on weekdays, so riders will have to rely on the N or R as alternatives.

For the last two weekends in August, L trains won't run between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway.

Free shuttle buses will serve the stations skipped during those weekends.

Transportation officials said weekend service changes will start Fridays at 11:30 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Mondays. They will apply every weekend until Aug. 31.

Riders should check the MTA app before heading out the door to make sure their route isn't being impacted.