MTA set to hold 1st public hearing on congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is set to hold the first of four public hearings Thursday on its controversial congestion pricing plan for Manhattan.

A rally in favor of the plan will take place ahead of the 6 p.m. hearing at MTA headquarters.

At Wednesday's board meeting, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the tolls readers are almost fully installed and will be ready to go live in June.

"We're almost there on having all congestion pricing infrastructure in place," he said. "Ninety five percent in place. I think there are five locations where there's still work to be done -- out of 110, roughly."

The toll readers will scan the license plates of all vehicles entering Manhattan at 61st Street and below.

Cars will pay $15, while trucks will be charged between $24 and $36 during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each weekday. The price drops 75 percent during off-peak hours.

Transit officials say the revenue will fund infrastructure improvements and reduce traffic. But several lawsuits against the plan are standing in the MTA's way, forcing the agency to pause important projects.

"Lawsuits are lawsuits, which is why they create risk. We have to take the action. We've put a temporary pause on the capital program," said Lieber. "The direction of the legal process is very good."

Another big question is about exemptions. The proposed plan says riders who take taxis will pay a $1.25 surcharge, and rideshares like Uber and Lyft will pay a $2.50 surcharge.

Numerous groups, like private bus companies, had been hoping for exemptions, but officials say they are not likely.

"Exemptions should go to bus systems that are open to the public that run regular routes and that are either operated by government or under contract to government -- government has made them part of the mass transit system -- rather than a private bus company," Lieber said.

With the increased number of toll readers, the MTA is also preparing for an increased number of toll evaders.

"Ghost plates -- the fake plates, the counterfeit plates that obscure plates... The NYPD looks at as a source of crimes, not just toll evasion. It's actually, they're used in crime. So we're working very closely with them," said Lieber.

After the public hearings start Thursday, a final vote will be held at the end of March or early April.

"We're still listening... We are using the hearings, and I want to emphasize that, to hear from folks about elements of the toll structure," Lieber said.

If you'd like to attend a meeting to share your feedback, they are being held both in person and virtually on Zoom. The first is today, followed by March 1, March 2 and March 4. Click here for more information.