MTA service changes starting this weekend will affect subway, LIRR riders. Here's what to know.

Major service changes are coming to some of MTA's subway and Long Island Rail Road lines starting this weekend.

Starting on Friday through Aug. 24, the 1, 2 and 3 lines will experience changes while crews replace tracks. These will be in place from 11:30 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Here are the weekend changes:

1 trains won't run between 14th Street and South Ferry

2 trains won't run between 34 St-Penn Station and Flatbush Av-Brooklyn College



3 trains will be suspended

In the Bronx, 2 trains will run on the 5 to/from Eastchester-Dyre Av, and 5 trains will run on the 2 to/from Wakefield-241 St.

There are also weeknight service changes on these lines. Click here for a list of them.

Changes to the LIRR

LIRR riders will also experience changes this upcoming weekend.

Hempstead Branch trains will not run starting at 8 p.m. Friday

Oyster Bay Branch trains will not run starting at 10 p.m. Friday

Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branch trains will only run between Hicksville and points east starting at 10 p.m. Friday

The Babylon and Montauk branches will be on a modified schedule.

Normal service will resume at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

This is due to crews testing and commissioning a new signal system near Elmont-UBS Arena. MTA officials said once the work is finished, there will be more reliable service and increased speeds for eastbound Huntington and Ronkonkoma trains that stop at Elmont-UBS Arena.

The MTA said shuttle buses will run between Jamaica and Hempstead and between Jamaica and Oyster Bay. Buses are also scheduled to accept railroad tickets on affected routes.

Officials encourage riders to check the TrainTime app for the latest schedule adjustments.

Riders are not happy

Most commuters had no idea two of the busiest and most popular LIRR branches would both be completely out of service.

"After the strikes and everything in the summer, it's terrible. Just the worst," one rider said.

"I had absolutely no clue. So, what am I going to do?" another said.

LIRR President Rob Free said in a statement that it will be beneficial in the long run.

"This work will modernize and improve service reliability through a critical junction within our system. It will also improve the customer experience long after this short-term disruption," he wrote.