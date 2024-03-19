MTA worker assault suspect appears in court as transit officials show up to support victim

MTA shows up in support as suspect appears in court for 2022 assault on employee

NEW YORK -- A man accused of assaulting an MTA employee nearly two years ago was back in criminal court Tuesday.

Transit officials also showed up in solidarity with the victim and his family. Janno Lieber, the head of the MTA, stood alongside Anthony Nelson, who said he is still recovering from his injuries.

Back in August 2022, police said Alexander Wright was harassing riders at the Pelham Bay subway station. Nelson, who was working as a cleaner, tried to step in, but then Wright turned and attacked him.

Wright was charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment.

Nelson suffered a broken collarbone and broken nose, and had to have multiple surgeries.

"Just working toward the recovery, doing the best I can, physical therapy, with the assistance of my family," he said Tuesday.

"Attacks on MTA workers have to be treated with the utmost seriousness. That means real penalties, that means dealing with recidivism, it means people can't come back into the system and attack MTA workers again and again," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. "We're counting on the DA and the judges and the criminal justice system to help make sure that this scourge of violence against MTA workers in brought to an end."

A federal law enforcement source said Wright has 39 prior arrests. His next court date is set for May 2.

An assault on an MTA employee is a felony offense. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years behind bars.