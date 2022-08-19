Watch CBS News
Grand jury could hear case of MTA worker assaulted while protecting subway riders

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The case of a repeat offender who allegedly beat a New York City Transit worker may go before a grand jury on Friday. 

Anthony Nelson, 35, suffered a broken nose, collar bone and other injuries in the attack at the Pelham Bay station on Aug. 11

The subway cleaner jumped into action after seeing the suspect, Alexander Wright, allegedly harassing passengers. 

Wright, 49, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of harassment. Police said he has 40 prior arrests. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

