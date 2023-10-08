MTA requests to join federal government's fight against New Jersey over congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- The MTA has requested to join the federal government's fight against New Jersey over congestion pricing.

In July, Gov. Phil Murphy filed a lawsuit to put a stop to the MTA's congestion pricing plan, which is set to go into effect in May 2024.

Drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street would be charged as much as $23.

Murphy says the United States Department of Transportation shouldn't have approved the MTA's environmental assessment, which found a congestion plan would mean cleaner air and less traffic.

The New Jersey governor claims the plan will only move congestion and pollution into his state.